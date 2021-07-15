English
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Wondrous Worlds trailer gives an another look at the levels of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

The faithful remaster will be launching this October.

Sega has released a new trailer for its HD remaster of the first three Super Monkey Ball games, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. The trailer called Wondrous Worlds gives a deeper look at the many different locations and levels that will be available in the full game as well as showing off a little more of the main story mode.

The title is expected to include every world and stage from the original games, as well bringing a variety of new playable characters, all of which feature enhanced graphics. You can take a look at the new trailer below, and if you're interested in picking up the game, it will be launching on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch on October 5.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

