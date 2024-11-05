Wonder Woman's official video game homepage has suddenly been refreshed

HQ

It's been quite some time since we've heard any sign of life from Wonder Woman, which was announced by Monolith Productions (who previously made a splash with the Middle-Earth: Shadow of series), three years ago. A reasonable guess is that they announced the game a bit too early, and that they had to rework a lot to adapt the title to James Gunn's new DC universe.

Now, however, it seems that things may be starting to move. On social media, it has been reported that the game's website has suddenly been redesigned and refreshed, which is often a sign that something is happening. We also recall that a few months ago the developer conducted a survey about the game that revealed some details and told us a bit about the story.

Given that Wonder Woman was announced at The Game Awards, it doesn't seem unreasonable that we'll see it there the next time it's shown again, which this year is on December 13 (just after midnight).