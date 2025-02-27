Wonder Woman writer: "The game was gorgeous and expansive"

HQ

Since Wonder Woman was announced at The Game Awards 2020, we haven't heard anything more about it, and it's been reported that work has been restarted more than once. Presumably it hasn't helped that the whole DCU was restarted either, with Peter Safron and James Gunn saying they want the games to be canon too.

Unfortunately, this week it was shut down along with developer Monolith Productions, so we'll never get to see what they were working on. One person who has seen the game though is comic book veteran and Wonder Woman writer Gail Simone, who also served as a consultant during the development of the game. She now writes on social media that it was a very good looking title that was also great:

"The game was gorgeous and expansive. It was beautiful to look at. I am not going to give details for a number of reasons, but every effort was made to make this not just a great game, but a great WONDER WOMAN game. A showpiece epic."

She defends both the developers and the publisher Warner, explaining that "everyone I worked with from Monolith and WB both was enthusiastic and supportive". Simone also states that the game had apparently made the fans very happy:

"Wonder Woman had a dream team and they put their all into it. They made sure it had WW and DC lore on every aspect of the game. It was a thrill and honor to work with them."

Sometimes it happens that leaks appear after games are shut down. Let's hope this is one of them so we can at least get a look at the adventure we'll never get to play.