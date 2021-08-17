Wonder Woman is joining Fortnite

HQ

Superman has already joined the Fortnite roster, but even he cannot handle all the battle royale madness alone. Therefore we are happy to report that his Justice League collegue Wonder Woman has now joined the fun.

Strangely enough, she does not have her iconic invisible jet though, which must be considered missing an open goal. You can read more about her at the official homepage, and you can purchase her starting August 19. This also includes "Golden Eagle Wings Glider, Athena's Battleaxe, DC Trinity Loading Screen, and Diana's Mantle Back Bling that comes in two variants". There will also be a competition in which you can get the character for free on August 18, but as there are only ten winners from each region... well... the odds aren't on your side.