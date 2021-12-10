Wonder Woman is an open world, story driven adventure

HQ

One of the big surprises during the night was an announcement of Wonder Woman, developed by Monolith Productions (Condemned: Criminal Origins, No One Lives Forever 2: A Spy in H.A.R.M.s Way, Middle-earth: Shadow of War). Unfortunately, we only got a very brief announcement with a quick look at Wonder Woman and her whip - and basically nothing else.

Now we've got the full press release, and thanks to this, we now have some more meat to offer on this specific title. It turns out we can look forward to a "single player open-world action game will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world".

We also get to know that the Nemesis System that was introduced in the studio's Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor is also making a comeback. This time, it won't just apply to enemies though, as Wonder Woman has to "forge deep connections with both enemies and allies".

The Monolith Productions boss David Hewitt explains the game and says it is a story driven adventure:

"At Monolith Productions, we believe in the power of player-driven storytelling to unite people. The stories our players share inspire us every day, and we are honored to take players on a unique personal journey, driven by the values embodied in Wonder Woman. The Nemesis System raised the bar for player-driven storytelling and we're excited to push the open-world genre forward, combining cutting-edge action with inventive narratives to create a Wonder Woman game everyone will want to play."

We still don't know which platforms Wonder Woman will be released to, but PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X is a pretty safe bet. It hasn't even been revealed when it is coming, so we suspect we should not expect this adventure during 2022.