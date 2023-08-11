Wonder Woman 3 is seemingly still cancelled

HQ

Last week, Niclas shared Gal Gadot's statement that the last thing she heard from James Gunn and Peter Safran was that they were going to develop a Wonder Woman 3 together after all. It seems like that was a misunderstanding.

The usually very reliable folks over at Variety have been told from their sources that Wonder Woman 3 isn't in development nor in Gunn and Safran's plans for the new DC universe. Gadot was apparently not promised anything from the duo, despite the aforementioned comment and what she said in an interview with Flaunt magazine..

Very weird, as Gadot makes it sound like basically a done deal in the latter. Did she misunderstand, try to rile up people for a third Wonder Woman or are Variety's sources wrong? Time will tell.