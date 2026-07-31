Wonder Man will not be getting a second season, despite recent renewal

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A few months ago, Marvel Studios announced Wonder Man would be getting a second season, with the show eventually set to return to Disney+. However, things have now changed and a decision has been made to go back on these previously laid plans.

A report from Variety explains Season 2 of Wonder Man has officially been cancelled, all following a writers' room for the next chapter of episodes never being opened, and with the writers since being released to pursue other projects.

Speaking about this news, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, who plays the leading role of Simon Williams/Wonder Man, took to social media to share his thoughts on the situation.

"Word just dropped that Wonder Man won't be coming back for Season 2. (And if you don't knowww, now ya knoww! 😬) That's life, right? Everything will shake out. I wanted to say thank you to everybody who WATCHED the show, ENJOYED the show, and SHARED that they enjoyed the show in some way or other. The show worked. And that's my favorite thing about it."

As for what this means for the future of Wonder Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains to be seen, as it was always unclear how the character would be weaved into the grander tapestry following the events of Season 1. Perhaps this cancellation does open the door for Wonder Man to have a bigger theatrical presence, but for the moment, all we can do is wait and see.