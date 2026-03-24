Wonder Man will be getting a second season on Disney+

HQ

When Wonder Man debuted on Disney+ earlier this year, two things became clear rather quickly. For one, it was that the show was very different to other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, delivering an obscure almost buddy-roadtrip experience following actors Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley). The other thing was that fans seemed to love this as Wonder Man generated a great reception from fans and critics alike.

It's with that second point in mind that it's probably less of a surprise that Marvel Television has picked up and greenlit a second season of Wonder Man, with the show eventually set to return to Disney+.

We're told that Mateen II's Simon Williams and Kingsley's Trevor Slattery will both be back for the next episodes meaning we'll get to learn what happened after the shocking conclusion of the first season, and beyond this, we're told that co-creators Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest will be at the helm once more.

So, good news across the board. If you have yet to see Wonder Man yet, check out our dedicated review and watch the trailer for the series below.