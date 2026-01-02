Wonder Man fights superhero fatigue in new trailer

HQ

Is the world tired of superhero movies? It's a question surely some of the executives at Marvel have asked themselves, watching what would have been billion dollar hits a decade ago pulling in half or even a third of that figure. Now, it's something the MCU is dealing with in its fiction as well, via the new Wonder Man series.

Simon, our protagonist, wants to be an actor more than anything in the world. He also wishes to hide his superpowers. In his pursuit of his dreams, he meets Trevor Slattery, AKA the Mandarin from Iron Man 3, who is trying to win his way back to being an actor rather than being known as a former terrorist.

Together with director Von Kovak, who wants to make a superhero film that can beat superhero fatigue, they'll develop a unique project that'll almost definitely result in Simon having to show off his powers at one point or another. Wonder Man is only a few weeks away, premiering on the 27th of January at 6PM PT in the US, which means it'll be out in the early hours over here across the pond.