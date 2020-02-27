Wonder Boy Universe: Asha in Monster World title spotted

Fans of the classic Sega games are wondering about an unexpected name that recently popped up on the official site for the Game Developers Conference 2020. It reads "Wonder Boy Universe: Asha in Monster World" and doesn't fit with the other names in the same list. It leaves a lot of freedom for speculation, that's for certain.

Wonder Boy Universe: Asha in Monster World is listed amongst the exhibitors attending the GDC 2020, but this is not the name of a company as far as we know. Displayed info points to Studio Artdink, creators of the A-Train franchise and a lot of Gundam and Macross video games.

Asha is the main character in Monster World IV, the 2D RPG released in 1994 by Sega, so one may think that this could be the name of a remastered version of this game (recently re-released through the launch of the Mega Drive Mini console) or a new title with her returning to action. It could also be nothing more than a presentation regarding the Wonder Boy Universe and how they built a connected world in the olden days.

GDC 2020 has been hit hard by coronavirus, as big names like Sony PlayStation and Electronic Arts dropped off recently to keep their employees safe. It will take place in San Francisco between March 16 and March 20.