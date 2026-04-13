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Women's World Cup qualifiers games on Tuesday, including England vs. Spain

These are all the Women's World Cup qualifiers games in Europe this Tuesday.

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The qualification league for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027 continues this week with two matchdays, on Tuesday, April 14, and on Saturday, April 18, including a match many fans have circled in the calendar months ago: a 2023 World Cup repeat of England vs. Spain, to be played at Wembley Stadium tomorrow, at 19:00 BST, 20:00 CEST.

This week's matches are part of the league phase, which started on March 3, 2026, and will end in June 2026. The play-offs will take place between October and December 2026.

Teams are divided in three leagues, with four groups on League A, where the group winner will automatically qualify for World Cup. All the rest will go to play-offs, as well as the best three teams in the four groups of the League B (with promotion to UEFA Nations League A in place), as well as the best team and possibly the runner-up in the six groups of League C.

League A:

Group A1


  • Serbia vs Italy — 18:15 CEST / 17:15 BST

  • Sweden vs Denmark — 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST

Group A2


  • Poland vs Republic of Ireland — 18:00 CEST / 17:00 BST

  • Netherlands vs France — 20:45 CEST / 19:45 BST

Group A3


  • England vs Spain — 20:00 CEST / 19:00 BST

  • Iceland vs Ukraine — 20:30 CEST / 19:30 BST

Group A4


  • Norway vs Slovenia — 18:00 CEST / 17:00 BST

  • Germany vs Austria — 18:15 CEST / 17:15 BST

League B:

Group B1


  • Czechia vs Montenegro — 17:30 CEST / 16:30 BST

  • Wales vs Albania — 20:15 CEST / 19:15 BST

Group B2


  • Switzerland vs Türkiye — 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST

  • Northern Ireland vs Malta — 20:00 CEST / 19:00 BST

Group B3


  • Finland vs Slovakia — 17:30 CEST / 16:30 BST

  • Latvia vs Portugal — 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST

Group B4


  • Israel vs Luxembourg — 19:15 CEST / 18:15 BST

  • Scotland vs Belgium — 20:30 CEST / 19:30 BST

League C:

Group C1


  • Estonia vs Liechtenstein — 17:00 CEST / 16:00 BST

  • Lithuania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina — 17:00 CEST / 16:00 BST

Group C2


  • Bulgaria vs Kosovo — 16:00 CEST / 15:00 BST

  • Gibraltar vs Croatia — 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST

Group C3


  • North Macedonia vs Hungary — 16:00 CEST / 15:00 BST

  • Andorra vs Azerbaijan — 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST

Group C4


  • Faroe Islands vs Greece — 18:00 CEST / 17:00 BST

Group C5


  • Moldova vs Cyprus — 16:00 CEST / 15:00 BST

Group C6


  • Armenia vs Belarus — 14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST

Women's World Cup qualifiers games on Tuesday, including England vs. Spain
Dantey Buitureida / Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

SportsfootballWomen's World CupSpain National TeamEngland national team


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