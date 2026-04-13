Women's World Cup qualifiers games on Tuesday, including England vs. Spain

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The qualification league for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027 continues this week with two matchdays, on Tuesday, April 14, and on Saturday, April 18, including a match many fans have circled in the calendar months ago: a 2023 World Cup repeat of England vs. Spain, to be played at Wembley Stadium tomorrow, at 19:00 BST, 20:00 CEST.

This week's matches are part of the league phase, which started on March 3, 2026, and will end in June 2026. The play-offs will take place between October and December 2026.

Teams are divided in three leagues, with four groups on League A, where the group winner will automatically qualify for World Cup. All the rest will go to play-offs, as well as the best three teams in the four groups of the League B (with promotion to UEFA Nations League A in place), as well as the best team and possibly the runner-up in the six groups of League C.

League A:

Group A1



Serbia vs Italy — 18:15 CEST / 17:15 BST



Sweden vs Denmark — 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST



Group A2



Poland vs Republic of Ireland — 18:00 CEST / 17:00 BST



Netherlands vs France — 20:45 CEST / 19:45 BST



Group A3



England vs Spain — 20:00 CEST / 19:00 BST



Iceland vs Ukraine — 20:30 CEST / 19:30 BST



Group A4



Norway vs Slovenia — 18:00 CEST / 17:00 BST



Germany vs Austria — 18:15 CEST / 17:15 BST



League B:

Group B1



Czechia vs Montenegro — 17:30 CEST / 16:30 BST



Wales vs Albania — 20:15 CEST / 19:15 BST



Group B2



Switzerland vs Türkiye — 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST



Northern Ireland vs Malta — 20:00 CEST / 19:00 BST



Group B3



Finland vs Slovakia — 17:30 CEST / 16:30 BST



Latvia vs Portugal — 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST



Group B4



Israel vs Luxembourg — 19:15 CEST / 18:15 BST



Scotland vs Belgium — 20:30 CEST / 19:30 BST



League C:

Group C1



Estonia vs Liechtenstein — 17:00 CEST / 16:00 BST



Lithuania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina — 17:00 CEST / 16:00 BST



Group C2



Bulgaria vs Kosovo — 16:00 CEST / 15:00 BST



Gibraltar vs Croatia — 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST



Group C3



North Macedonia vs Hungary — 16:00 CEST / 15:00 BST



Andorra vs Azerbaijan — 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST



Group C4



Faroe Islands vs Greece — 18:00 CEST / 17:00 BST



Group C5



Moldova vs Cyprus — 16:00 CEST / 15:00 BST



Group C6



Armenia vs Belarus — 14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST

