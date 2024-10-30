Women's Tour de France Femmes grows in 2025: longer, harder and with an spectacular finale

HQ

Tour de France Femmes 2025 has also been announced at the same time as the Men's Tour, and will expand from eight days to nine, while also incresing difficult considerably. From July 26 yo August 3, Tour de France Femmes will cross the country in a diagonal line of over 1,100 kilometres.

Marion Rousse, race director, has said that the worldwide leve of women's cycling has really grown and that allows them to add more incline and mountain stages. Two flat stages, three hilly, two medium-mountain and a spectacular finale in the Alps.

Team Visma describes the final weekend as "grueling", that will take place in the Col de la Madelaine, an Alps mountain frequently featured in Men's Tour de France (including next year's), as well as Col de Joux Plane.

Nine stages, one more than last year, but no time-trials. Last year winner, Katarzyna Niewiadoma, won the tour by only 4 seconds above Demi Vollering, who won in 2023, so it will be an exceptional setting for a remath.

Women's Tour de France is increasing lenth, increasing spectacle, and bringing in more and more spectators. 2025 will only be fourth edition, but it is getting more traction than ever after some failed attempts to bring in a Grand Tour comparable to the masculine, like Grande Boucle Fémenine.