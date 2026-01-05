"Women's tennis stands on its own": Swiatek is critical with Sabalenka's "Battle of the Sexes"

HQ

Iga Swiatek, World No. 2 in WTA ranking, has been critical about the "Battle of the Sexes" between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios, that ended with Kyrgios defeating Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3, in a match that many saw as harmful to women's tennis and women's sports as a whole.

The Polish player said that the match was unnecessary, and that they don't need to compare to men's sports. "I haven't watched it because I don't watch stuff like that. I think for sure it attracted a lot of attention. It was entertainment, but I wouldn't say that had anything to do with social change or any important topics."

"I think the name was just the same as the one from the Billie Jean King match in '73. That's it. There were no more similarities because I feel like women's tennis stands on its own right now", Swiatek said, claiming that "We have so many great athletes and great stories to present, we don't necessarily need to compare to men's tennis. Honestly, there doesn't need to be any competition."

Iga Swiatek is currently representing Poland in the United Cup, the only mixed-gender competition in the ATP and WTA circuits. Swiatek defeated Eva Lys and Hubert Hurkacz defeated Alexander Zverev to claim a 2-0 victory against Germany.