Women's Real Madrid loses their first legend to Paris Saint-Germain

HQ

Real Madrid team loses their first legend in the women's team. Olga Carmona has announced his exit from Real Madrid. She will join Paris Saint-Germain, ending her five-year tenure at the white club, a trophyless run, but one where the club showed a huge growing. Carmona, born in 2000, debuted professionally in 2017 in Seville, and joined Real Madrid in 2020, where she stood as the captain.

With the international squad, she won Nations League 2024 and of course World Cup 2023, where she scored the winning goal against England.

"Real Madrid wishes to express its gratitude and affection for everything she has contributed to our club and for always representing the values ​​of Real Madrid. Therefore, she will remain in the hearts of Real Madrid fans as one of the most emblematic figures in our history".

Women's Real Madrid, founded in 2020 after the purchase of CD Tacón, has grown a lot in recent years, but it's still miles away from FC Barcelona, Europe's most dominant women's football team. Recently, Real Madrid won the first Clásico against Barcelona... after losing the seventeen previous matches. In LaLiga F, Real Madrid always ends runner-up, but the gap gets shorter every year (this past season Barcelona ended with 84 points and Madrid with 76 points).

Carmona leaves Real Madrid and joins Paris Saint-Germain, which is in a similar position: France's second strongest women's team, but well below Europe's other most dominant women's football team, Olympique Lyon.