Women's Nations League table after matchdays 1-2: Only the top team will go to semis

Women's Nations League has completed the first batch of Group Stage games. The second edition of this UEFA competition, with all European nations competing in three divisions (League A, League B, and League C), has already left exciting games, including a rematch from the 2023 World Cup final between England and Spain, and England took it last time.

There will be four more matchdays in April and May, before the semi-finals and finals on November and December 2025. For the League A, only the top teams in each of the group will move to the semi-finals (no quarter-finals) which give this group stage a lot more excitement.

This is how the Women's Nations League table for League A looks after the first two matchdays:

Women's Nations League table

Group A1



Germany - 4 points (1D,1W)

Netherlands - 4 points (1D,1W)

Austria - 3 points (1W,1L)

Scotland - 0 points (2L)



Group A2



France - 6 points (2W)

Norway - 3 points (1L,1W)

Iceland - 1 points (1D,1L)

Switzerland - 1 points (1D,1L)



Group A3



Portugal - 4 points (1D,1W)

England - 4 points (1D,1W)

Spain - 3 points (1W, 1L)

Belgium - 0 points (2L)



Group A4