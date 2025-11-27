Women's Nations League finals: dates, times and how to watch Spain vs. Germany, France vs. Sweden

HQ

The final stage for the second edition of Women's Nations League is finally here: unlike the men's competition, it will be a two-legged final during the last international break of the year. Spain, winners of the first edition in February 2024, face Germany for gold, while France and Sweden fight for bronze.

These are the times for the Women's Nations League matches on Friday November 28 and Tuesday December 2 and how to watch them:

Women's Nations League final:



Germany vs. Spain (1st leg): November 28, 20:30 CET, 19:30 GMT - Fritz-Walter-Stadion, Kaiserslautern



Spain vs. Germany (2nd leg): December 2, 18:30 CET, 17:30 GMT - Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid



Third place match



France vs. Sweden (1st leg): November 28, 21:10 CET, 20:10 GMT - Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims



Sweden vs. France (2nd leg): December 2, 19:00 CET, 18:00 GMT - Stockholm Arena, Stockholm



How to watch Women's Nations League

The competition is broadcast on the public channels on each respective country. ZDF will show it in Germany, RTVE in Spain, France TV in France, SVT Play in Sweden.

UEFA has not announced any international broadcasters outside of the four pariticipant countries, which has frustrated fans, also complaining about the weird format of a two-legged final, which is something that feels old-fashioned now. What do you think about the format and will you watch the Women's Nations League finals?