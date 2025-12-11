Women's Champions League: who is qualified and eliminated and matches for the final round next week

HQ

Women's Champions League concluded n Wednesday the fifth matchday of the league phase, and two new teams confirmed their qualification for the knock-out phase: Chelsea and Paris FC. After the results of matchday 5 on Tuesday and Wednesday, the top 10 teams know for sure that they will be qualified for the next stages.

Those are: Barcelona, Lyon, Chelsea, Bayern, Real Madrid, Juventus, Wolfsburg, Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris FC.

Only Atlético de Madrid at 7 points and Oud-Heverlee Leuven at 6 points (11th and 12th in the table) are threatened by Valerenga (13th in the table). If Valerenga defeats Bayern Munich next week, and Leuven fails to win, Valerenga could take the last place to qualify for the next stage (being in the top 12).

Atleti is virtually qualified thanks to their superior goal difference, +8, even if they lose against Lyon and Valerenga and Leuven win.

Behind them, Twente, Benfica, PSG, Roma and St. Polten are eliminated.

The final race will be who finished in the top 4, which will let them avoid playing the knockout play-off and qualify directly for quarter-finals. Theoretically, all those teams could still reach the top 4...



Barcelona: 13 points

Lyon: 13 points

Chelsea: 11 points

Bayern: 10 points

Real Madrid: 10 points

Juventus: 10 points

Wolfsburg: 9 points

Arsenal: 9 points

Manchester United: 9 points

Paris FC: 8 points

Atlético Madrid: 7 points



Champiosn League matchday 6: Wednesday 17 December (all games at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



OL Lyonnes vs Atlético de Madrid



Bayern München vs Vålerenga



Wolfsburg vs Chelsea



Juventus vs Manchester United



Benfica vs Paris Saint-Germain



Roma vs St. Pölten



Twente vs Real Madrid



Paris FC vs Barcelona



OH Leuven vs Arsenal



