Sports
Women's Champions League: which teams would be qualified and eliminated according to the table today
After the first half of the league phase, Barcelona, Lyon, Man United and Chelsea would qualify for quarter-finals directly.
HQ
Women's Champions League has completed the third day of the league phase, with victories by Barcelona, Bayern, Juventus, Manchester United on Wednesday, and Valerenga, Chelsea and Lyon on Tuesday. As it stands now, the four teams that would qualify for quarter-finals are Barcelona, Lyon, Manchester United (the only three that have won all three games) and Chelsea.
Meanwhile, Twente, Paris FC, Benfica, PSG, Roma and St. Polten would be eliminated, with no choice of playing the knockout play-offs round in February. This is how the table looks like on November 12, 2025:
Women's Champions League table 2025
- Barcelona: 9 points
- Lyon: 9 points
- Manchester United: 9 points
- Chelsea: 7 points
- Real Madrid: 7 points
- Bayern: 6 points
- Wolfsburg: 6 points
- Juventus: 6 points
- Oud-Heverlee Leuven: 4 points
- Atlético Madrid: 3 points
- Arsenal: 3 points
- Valerenga: 3 points
- Twente: 2 points
- Paris FC: 2 points
- Benfica: 1 point
- PSG: 0 points
- Roma: 0 points
- St. Polten: 0 points
Next matchday will take place next week, November 19-20. The league stage ends before the year, on December 17.