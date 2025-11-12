Women's Champions League: which teams would be qualified and eliminated according to the table today

HQ

Women's Champions League has completed the third day of the league phase, with victories by Barcelona, Bayern, Juventus, Manchester United on Wednesday, and Valerenga, Chelsea and Lyon on Tuesday. As it stands now, the four teams that would qualify for quarter-finals are Barcelona, Lyon, Manchester United (the only three that have won all three games) and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Twente, Paris FC, Benfica, PSG, Roma and St. Polten would be eliminated, with no choice of playing the knockout play-offs round in February. This is how the table looks like on November 12, 2025:

Women's Champions League table 2025



Barcelona: 9 points

Lyon: 9 points

Manchester United: 9 points

Chelsea: 7 points

Real Madrid: 7 points

Bayern: 6 points

Wolfsburg: 6 points

Juventus: 6 points

Oud-Heverlee Leuven: 4 points

Atlético Madrid: 3 points

Arsenal: 3 points

Valerenga: 3 points

Twente: 2 points

Paris FC: 2 points

Benfica: 1 point

PSG: 0 points

Roma: 0 points

St. Polten: 0 points



Next matchday will take place next week, November 19-20. The league stage ends before the year, on December 17.