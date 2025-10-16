Women's Champions League table after matchday 2 and dates for next matches

HQ

The first third of the league phase in Women's Champions League has concluded, with the first points given,

After the results on Wednesday, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich add three more points:



Atlético de Madrid 0 - 1 Manchester United



Benfica 0 - 2 Arsenal



Bayern 2 - 1 Juventus



PSG 1 - 2 Real Madrid



Women's Champions League table after Round 2



Barcelona: 6 points

Real Madrid: 6 points

Wolfsburg: 6 points

Lyon: 6 points

Manchester United: 6 points

Chelsea: 4 points

Oud-Heverlee Leuven: 4 points

Atlético de Madrid: 3 points

Arsenal: 3 points

Juventus: 3 points

Bayern: 1 point

Twente: 1 point

Paris FC: 1 point

Valerenga: 0 points

Benfica: 0 points

PSG: 0 points

Roma: 0 points

St Polten: 0 points



Remember that the four best teams in the table will qualify for quarter-finals (there's no round of 16) and teams between 5-12 will play a knockout stage play-off.

Upcoming matches in Women's Champions League

The next matchdays will be in November (11-12 and 19-20) and December (9-10 and 17). Knockout stage play-offs take place in February and quarter-finals in April 2026.

The Women's Champions League final will take place in Oslo this year, around May 22-24, at the Ullevaal Stadion. Who do you think will win Women's Champions League this year?