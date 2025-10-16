Sports
Women's Champions League table after matchday 2 and dates for next matches
Barcelona, Real Madrid, Wolfsburg, Lyon and Manchester United lead Champions League table so far.
The first third of the league phase in Women's Champions League has concluded, with the first points given,
After the results on Wednesday, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich add three more points:
- Atlético de Madrid 0 - 1 Manchester United
- Benfica 0 - 2 Arsenal
- Bayern 2 - 1 Juventus
- PSG 1 - 2 Real Madrid
Women's Champions League table after Round 2
- Barcelona: 6 points
- Real Madrid: 6 points
- Wolfsburg: 6 points
- Lyon: 6 points
- Manchester United: 6 points
- Chelsea: 4 points
- Oud-Heverlee Leuven: 4 points
- Atlético de Madrid: 3 points
- Arsenal: 3 points
- Juventus: 3 points
- Bayern: 1 point
- Twente: 1 point
- Paris FC: 1 point
- Valerenga: 0 points
- Benfica: 0 points
- PSG: 0 points
- Roma: 0 points
- St Polten: 0 points
Remember that the four best teams in the table will qualify for quarter-finals (there's no round of 16) and teams between 5-12 will play a knockout stage play-off.
Upcoming matches in Women's Champions League
The next matchdays will be in November (11-12 and 19-20) and December (9-10 and 17). Knockout stage play-offs take place in February and quarter-finals in April 2026.
The Women's Champions League final will take place in Oslo this year, around May 22-24, at the Ullevaal Stadion. Who do you think will win Women's Champions League this year?