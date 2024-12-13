Women's Champions League standings after matchday 5: the group stage has been decided

HQ

Men's Champions League may have already wrapped up for 2024, but women's Champions League still has one more week to go. And, unlike masculine's still confusing competition, this one still retains the old format of a group stage: four groups of four clubs, each one playing twice each rival, home and away.

And after matchday 5, held this week, there's not much room for surprises: the superiority of Europe's top teams is clear.

Olympique Lyonnais, the most honoured club in Women's Champions League leads group A with 15 points, thrashing Galatasaray 0-6. Wolfsburg will also pass with 9 points, another huge victory against Associazione Sportiva Roma.

In Gorup B, Chelsea (15 points) and Real Madrid (12 points) rule over Dutch club Twente, with just 3 points (and suffering yet another 6-1, against Chelsea), and Celtic, 0 points.

Group C has Bayern and Arsenal lead with 13 and 12 points, Juventus is way behind with 3 points.

And in Group D, Manchester City also has a prefect record of 15 points with current champion Barcelona behind with 12 points. The rest of the clubs, Swedish Hammarby and Austrian SKN St. Pölten, have nothing to do against the larger clubs.

All group leaders will clash next week

The final matchday will be next week, and with the smaller teams already mathematically disqualified, the leadership of the groups will be at stake: coincidentally, the two leaders of the four groups will clash the same week:

Real Madrid - Chelsea: Tuesday 17, 18:45 CET

Olympique Lyonnais - Wolfsburg: Tuesday 17, 21:00 CET

Barcelona - Manchester City: Wednesday 18, 18:45 CET

Arsenal - Bayern: Wednesday 18, 21:00 CET