The Women's Champions League semi-finalists will be decided tomorrow

HQ

We are close to knowing the semi-finals for men's Champions League, but before that, Women's Champions League is closing the knockout stages tomorrow, Sunday, April 27. The first leg took place last Sunday, with Olympique de Lyon having a short edge over Arsenal, 2-1... while Barcelona crushed Chelsea 4-1.

It wouldn't be too surprising if the same final from last year repeats: Lyon vs. Barcelona. Barcelona has won the cup twice in a row, 2023 and 2024, and Lyon won it 2022... and seven times before.

Meanwhile, Chelsea only reached the final once (losing to Barcelona in 2021) and Arsenal won it in 2007. Is there room for surprise? Chelsea has a near impossible mission of coming back from three goals down, but Arsenal still has the final in reach... and the possibility is there for Women's Champions League to have the same final as Men's Champions League.

Women's Champions League semi-finals:

Sunday, April 27: Chelsea (1) - Barcelona (4): 14:00 BST, 15:00 CESTSunday, April 27: Lyon (2) - Arsenal (1): 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

The Women's Champions League final will take place in Lisbon on May 24 at 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST.