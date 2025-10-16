Women's Champions League results from Wednesday: Barcelona, Chelsea, Lyon...

HQ

Women's Champions League resumed this week for matchday 2 out of 6 of the league phase, only a few days after the competition began and the new format debuted in the women's top football competition. Again, as it happened in matchday 1, it showed the big differences in level among European clubs.

As expected, European giants like Barcelona, Chelsea and Olympique Lyon thrashed their rivals. St. Pölten (from Austria), Vålerenga (from Norway) and Roma are already drowning in the table with two defeats, while Paris FC holds on in the top12 thanks to their draw against Belgian club Oud-Heverlee Leuven, which defeated Dutch club Twente.

Champions League results on Wednesday, 15 October



OL Lyonnes 3-0 St. Pölten



Vålerenga 1-2 Wolfsburg



Roma 0-4 Barcelona



Chelsea 4-0 Paris FC



OH Leuven 2-1 Twente



Matches on Thursday, 16 October



Atleti vs Manchester United (18:45)



Bayern München vs Juventus (21:00)



Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid (21:00)



Benfica vs Arsenal (21:00)



How to watch Women's Champions League

This year, the competition finds a new home in Disney+, which streams the UEFA competition worldwide, without additional cost, through the ESPN infrastructure. Some European countries also broadcast the competition in other channels, like:



Austria: ORF Sport+, ORF Online



Belgium: RTBF, VRT, Sporza, VRT Max



Czechia: Ceská Televize - CT Sport and CT Sport Plus



France: L'Équipe



Greece: Mega News



Norway: NRKTV, NRK 1, NRK 2



Netherlands: NOS, NPO Extra



Portugal: RTP 1, RTP Play



Spain: Esports 3, 3Cat



Sweden: TV4



Türkiye: TRT



Remember that the best four teams in the league qualify for quarter-finals, while teams ranked 5-12 will go to a play-off round, and teams below 13th will be eliminated. The next matchdays will be in November (11-12 and 19-20) and December (9-10 and 17). Knockout stage play-offs take place in February and quarter-finals in April 2026.

The Women's Champions League final will take place in Oslo this year, around May 22-24, at the Ullevaal Stadion. Arsenal defends title, and Barcelona and Olympique Lyon will surely want to reclaim their trophy. Who do you think will win Women's Champions League this year?