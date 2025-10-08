Women's Champions League results from matchday 1 show why the League Phase makes sense

HQ

The new Women's Champions League format has debuted this week, and the results from the first matchday clearly show why a format like the league phase is useful (the same reason why it also makes sense for men's football): the huge uneveness between the elite women's football clubs in Europe has led to some scandalous thrashings, like Barcelona scoring seven goals to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, and Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid scoring six to Roma and St. Polten.

The league phase, where each club will faces six different clubs only once, allows for a greater variety of matches, meaning each club should (at least in theory) have more chances of being paired against rivals at the same level.

These are the results from matchday 1 of the league phase in Women's Champions League 2025/26:



Juventus 2 - 1 Benfica



Arsenal 1 - 2 OL Lyonnes



Barcelona 7 - 1 Bayern München



Paris FC 2 - 2 OH Leuven



Twente 1 - 1 Chelsea



Real Madrid 6 - 2 Roma



Manchester United 1 - 0 Vålerenga



St. Pölten 0 - 6 Atlético de Madrid



Wolfsburg 4 - 0 Paris Saint-Germain



We won't have to wait long to find out how this continues, as the second matchday happens next week. There will be six in total until December, with quarter-finales scheduled for March 2026, knockout phase play-offs earlier in February, and the semis and final in April and May.