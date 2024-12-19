Women's Champions League results for the final group stage ever at the UEFA competition

HQ

Last week it was men's Champions League, and now it's Women's Champions League the one wrapping up for the year. This week, matchday 6, the final games of the Group Stage -the final Group Stage for the Women's Champions League, which will be revamped next year, adopting the League Phase - took place, with nothing but the leadership of the groups at stake.

Curiously, out of the four groups, this week only the two best teams played each other and the two worst teams, already mathematically eliminated, played between them. Thus, we have now eight finalist in order:



Group A: Lyon, Wolfsburg



Group B: Chelsea, Real Madrid



Group C: Arsenal, Bayern München



Group D: Barcelona, Manchester City



UEFA Women's Champions League results on Matchday 6



Real Madrid 1-2 Chelsea



Twente 3-0 Celtic: Tuesday



Olympique Lyonnais 1-0 Wolfsburg



Roma 3-0 Galatasaray



FC Barcelona 3-0 Manchester City



Polten 1-2 Hammarby



Arsenal 3-2 Bayern



Juventus 3-0 Valerenga



The first day, on Tuesday, Real Madrid tried to get t home their first victory against Chelsea, which would have also given them the leadership of Group B. Despite an early goal by Caroline Weir at the 7th minute, Chelsea took advantage of two goals in just five minutes during the second half, scored by Catarina Macário. Real Madrid had more possesion and shots, but Chelsea had the better luck.

That day also so Olympique Lyonnais, the most succesful club ever in Champions League, also beat Wolfsburg by just one goal, and got the leadership of Group A, in a very even match.

Yesterday, on Wednesday, current champions Barcelona defeated 3-0 Manchester City, with goals by Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas, and took the revenge from the inaugural match of the group stage, when City defeated Barcelona.

The most thrillind match decided the leadership of Group C. Arsenal beat Bayern Munich 3-2, with the German team passing over at the 58th minute with a double by Magdalena Eriksson, only for Arsenal to counterstrike just one minute later.

All those eight quarter-finalists will meet again on 7 February. The final will take place in Lisbon, on May 24.