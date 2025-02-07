Women's Champions League quarterfinals ties and dates confirmed

HQ

UEFA has announced the ties for the quarter-finals for Women's Champions League. Eight teams remaining after the group stage (there are no round of 16 and no League Phase in the women's competition - albeit that will change next year -) will play their next game in March, and they know who they will face.

It's a tough day for Wolfsburg.

The road to the Lisbon final on May 24 has been set. On March 18/19 and March 26/27 the two-legged quarterfinal will take place between:



Real Madrid vs Arsenal



Manchester City vs Chelsea



Wolfsburg vs Barcelona



Bayern München vs Lyon



The semi-finals will take place on April 19/20 and April 26/27, with the following ties: the winner between Wolfsburg vs. Barcelona will face the winner between Manchester City and Chelsea, while the winner between Real Madrid vs. Arsenal will face either Bayern or Lyon.

The final will take place at the Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon on May 24. That means that a repeat from last year's final, Barcelona vs. Olympique Lyon, could take place.