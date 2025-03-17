English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Sports

Women's Champions League quarter-final fixtures starting this week

Three months after the group stage, Women's Champions League quarter-finals finally start this week.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

UEFA Women's Champions League returns this week for the quarter-finals. After a long break from the group stage on December (there are no round of 16 games in this competition), the quarter finals are finally happening, with a standout match that, coincidentally, mirrors the one in men's competition: Real Madrid vs. Arsenal.


  • First Leg


  • Real Madrid vs Arsenal: Tuesday, March 17, at 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET

  • Bayern München vs Lyon: Tuesday, March 17, at 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET

  • Wolfsburg vs Barcelona: Wednesday, March 18, at 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET

  • Manchester City vs Chelsea: Wednesday, March 18, at 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET

Second Leg


  • Olympique Lyon vs. Bayern Munich: Wednesday, March 26, at 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET

  • Arsenal vs. Real Madrid: Wednesday, March 26, at 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET

  • Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg: Thursday, March 27, at 17:45 GMT, 18:45 CET

  • Chelsea vs. Manchester City: Thursday, March 27, at 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET

After the quarter-finals, semi-finals will take place on April 19/20 and April 26/27, with the following ties: the winner between Wolfsburg vs. Barcelona will face the winner between Manchester City and Chelsea, while the winner between Real Madrid vs. Arsenal will face either Bayern or Lyon. The final will take place at the Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon on May 24.

Women's Champions League quarter-final fixtures starting this week

This post is tagged as:

SportsFootballWomen''s Champions League


Loading next content