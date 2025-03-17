Women's Champions League quarter-final fixtures starting this week

Dansk
UEFA Women's Champions League returns this week for the quarter-finals. After a long break from the group stage on December (there are no round of 16 games in this competition), the quarter finals are finally happening, with a standout match that, coincidentally, mirrors the one in men's competition: Real Madrid vs. Arsenal.
After the quarter-finals, semi-finals will take place on April 19/20 and April 26/27, with the following ties: the winner between Wolfsburg vs. Barcelona will face the winner between Manchester City and Chelsea, while the winner between Real Madrid vs. Arsenal will face either Bayern or Lyon. The final will take place at the Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon on May 24.