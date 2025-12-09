Women's Champions League: matches of the penultimate round of the league phase

HQ

The final stretch of the Women's Champions League takes place this week and the next, with the last of the two matchdays of the league phase. Matchday 5 starts this afternoon, Tuesday December 9, and ends tomorrow Wednesday, while Matchday 6 will all be played on Wednesday December 17 at the same time.

So far, only FC Barcelona has secured their presence at next stage, but after this week, we will already know some teams that are qualified... and some eliminated. In the first ever league format of women's Champions League, mimicking the format introduced in men's Champions League last year, teams no longer play in groups, but in a short league. The top 4 teams qualify for quarter-finals, and teams between 5 and 12 will play a knockout play-off match.

These are the matches from this week at Women's Champions League:

Tuesday, 9 December



St. Pölten vs Juventus: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Arsenal vs Twente: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Paris SG vs OH Leuven: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Real Madrid vs Wolfsburg: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Wednesday, 10 December



Barcelona vs Benfica: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Vålerenga vs Paris FC: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Chelsea vs Roma: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Man United vs OL Lyonnes: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Will you be watching the Women's Champions League matches this week?