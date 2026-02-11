Women's Champions League knockout play-offs times in February: Arsenal, Real Madrid, Atleti, Juve...

HQ

UEFA Women's Champions League resumes today, with the first edition of the knockout play-offs, as the women's competition adopts this year the new format introduced in the men's competition last season. Therefore, after a league phase, the best four teams qualified for the quarter-finals, and the next eight best teams will play an extra knockout round (with two legs) this month to continue in the fight.

Barcelona, Lyon, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are the four teams that are exempt of playing this round, which some are erroneously calling "round of 16", despite being only eight teams in it. Here are all the timetables for the matches this week and the next:

Wednesday, 11 February



OH Leuven vs Arsenal (18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT)



Paris FC vs Real Madrid (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Thursday, 12 February



Wolfsburg vs Juventus (18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT)



Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Wednesday, February 18



Real Madrid vs Paris FC (18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT)



Arsenal vs OH Leuven (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Thursday, 19 February