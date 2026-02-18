Women's Champions League knockout play-offs: Duels this week for Real Madrid, Arsenal, Juventus...

HQ

UEFA Women's Champions League completes the knockout round play-off matches this week, with games on Wednesday and Thursday, to decided the four teams that will join the other four quarter-finalist in the competition.

Barcelona, Lyon, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are waiting rivals, and they will likely be joined by Arsenal, who thrashed Leuven 4-0 away last week, and Manchester United, which defeated Atlético de Madrid 3-0 last week, also away.

More open are the matches between Wolfsburg and Juventus, which ended 2-2 last week, and the duel between Real Madrid and Paris FC, although Madrid took a 3-2 victory, also away, last week.

Here are all the times for the matches this week:

Wednesday, February 18



Real Madrid vs Paris FC (18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT)



Arsenal vs OH Leuven (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Thursday, 19 February



Juventus vs Wolfsburg (18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT)



Man United vs Atleti (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Quarterfinals for Women's Champions League will follow on March 24 and April 1, which will include another two-legged Clásico between Madrid and Barcelona. Semifinals will be on April 25 and May 2, and the final will be on May 23.