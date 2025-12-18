Women's Champions League draw for knockout play-offs and quarter-finals
Barcelona, Lyon, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are seeded before the knockout stages of Women's Champions League.
The UEFA Women's Champions League draw has been made after the league phase ended yesterday, with FC Barcelona, Lyon, Chelsea and Bayern Munich taking the four spots that grant direct qualification for the quarter-finals.
There is no round of 16 in this competition, with only 18 teams in the league phase, but the teams that finished between 5-12 will have to play a knockout play-offs in February. There were limited options for the draw, as it paired teams ranked 5/6 with those ranked 11/12 and teams ranked 7/8 with those ranked 9/10.
But the draw also determined which side of the table the teams are placed and which rivals will face in the quarter-final. For example, if Real Madrid wins their play-off, they will face favourites FC Barcelona in quarter-finals, while Arsenal could face Chelsea in quarter-finals:
UEFA Women's Champions League play-offs:
Silver path
- Atlético Madrid vs. Manchester United
- the winner will face Bayern Munich in quarter-finals
- Paris FC vs. Real Madrid
- the winner will face FC Barcelona in quarter-finals
- The winners of those quarter-finals will face in the semi-final
Blue path
- OH Leuven vs. Arsenal
- the winner will face Chelsea in quarter-finals
- Wolfsburg vs. Juventus
- the winner will face OL Lyonnes in quarter-finals
- The winners of those quarter-finals will face in the semi-final
Women's Champions League dates for knockout rounds
- Play-offs: February 11/12 and Feb 18/19
- Quarter-finals: March 24/25 and April 1/2
- Semi-finals: April 25/26 and May 2/3
- Final: May 23
