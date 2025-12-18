Women's Champions League draw for knockout play-offs and quarter-finals

HQ

The UEFA Women's Champions League draw has been made after the league phase ended yesterday, with FC Barcelona, Lyon, Chelsea and Bayern Munich taking the four spots that grant direct qualification for the quarter-finals.

There is no round of 16 in this competition, with only 18 teams in the league phase, but the teams that finished between 5-12 will have to play a knockout play-offs in February. There were limited options for the draw, as it paired teams ranked 5/6 with those ranked 11/12 and teams ranked 7/8 with those ranked 9/10.

But the draw also determined which side of the table the teams are placed and which rivals will face in the quarter-final. For example, if Real Madrid wins their play-off, they will face favourites FC Barcelona in quarter-finals, while Arsenal could face Chelsea in quarter-finals:

UEFA Women's Champions League play-offs:

Silver path



Atlético Madrid vs. Manchester United



the winner will face Bayern Munich in quarter-finals





Paris FC vs. Real Madrid



the winner will face FC Barcelona in quarter-finals





The winners of those quarter-finals will face in the semi-final



Blue path



OH Leuven vs. Arsenal



the winner will face Chelsea in quarter-finals





Wolfsburg vs. Juventus



the winner will face OL Lyonnes in quarter-finals





The winners of those quarter-finals will face in the semi-final



Women's Champions League dates for knockout rounds



Play-offs: February 11/12 and Feb 18/19



Quarter-finals: March 24/25 and April 1/2



Semi-finals: April 25/26 and May 2/3



Final: May 23



Are you following Women's Champions League this season? Remember that all mathches are broadcast for free on Disney+.