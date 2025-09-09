Women's Bundesliga breaks attendance record for women's football in Germany

HQ

Google-Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga (Women's Bundesliga) expands to 14 clubs for the first time since its foundation in 1990, and has already broken attendance records. The 2-0 match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen last Saturday had a record 57,762 fans at the Allianz Arena, best ever attendance to a women's football match in Germany (previous record was 38,365), filling the stadium that is usually only used by men's side.

The match was also broadcast on Germany's public broadcaster, ARD, and there's optimism that this will be a landmark season for women's football in Germany, with nine more games on free to air TV this year, besides DAZN.

The competitiveness of the league is also improving with mid-league teams like Hoffenheim, Eintrcht Frankfurt or Bayer Leverkusen increasing investments in facilities and signings, although it has only been won by two teams since 2023: Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich, with Bayern winning it three times in a row.