Women's Barça aims for third treble against Arsenal in the Champions League final

FC Barcelona have reached another final of the top club competition, their sixth in the last seven years, with five in a row. With a victory, they can lift the fourth Champions League in the history of Barça's women's football section, the third in a row. But they will face Arsenal, who will not make things easy for them. They already won one in the 2006-07 season, the only final they reached. The match will be played on Saturday May 24 at 18:00 CEST at the Estadio José Alvalade in Lisbon.

Barça have had another excellent season, with a possible third treble in five years. Moreover, if they win, they will tie Eintracht Frankfurt with four continental cups, second only to Olympique Lyonnais with eight. To further demonstrate their dominance, they have won six consecutive league titles in Spain.

Arsenal are not in the same sweet spot as Barça. They lost the FA Women's Super League to Chelsea by twelve points. They have not won the league since the 2018-19 season, when they won their third league title. They are the most successful in the Women's FA Cup with fourteen cups, but have not won it since 2016.

Will the law of the ex be fulfilled?

The protagonist of the final will be Mariona Caldentey, a former Blaugrana player who left the club last summer to join Arsenal. She has done quite well, having been named player of the season in the English league, proving that she was quick to adapt to the new league. " I came to show that there was a Mariona outside Barça who was capable of performing and playing good football". Although she has already said that if she scores in the final, she will not celebrate out of respect for her former teammates.

Some Barça players will also be reunited with Laia Codina, a Barça youth player who left for England in 2023, having been an important part of Barcelona's successes.

