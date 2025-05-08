Woman pushing a cyclist in race in Spain was unintentional, local media says

HQ

A minor accident happened on Tuesday in women's La Vuelta a España, the cycling tour in Spain, when a woman accidentally fell and pushed a cyclist, Dutch cyclist Aniek Van Alphen (Fenix-Deceuninck team) who lost balance and fell to the ground, almost creating a ripple effect that affected other cyclists.

It happened in Barbastro, a town in the region of Aragón in Spain. According to local media El Heraldo, it was a old woman who was cheering but lost balance and fell to the ground. She had to be taken to the hospital but was released that same day. Van Alphen did not sustain injuries and could quickly get back up and return to the race.

Thankfully, the accident had no serious repercussions and the cause was unfortunate. Videos of the moment went viral and sparked some controversy because it seems that the push was intentional, but that was not the case. However, this exposes again the really high risk in security for cyclist when spectators are too close to the road. A month ago, Mathieu van der Poel was hit with a bottle in the face. The perpetrator turned himself.