Wolves tries to avoid relegation by appointing former defender as new head coach: Still no victories this season

Wolverhampton Wanderers has appointed a new head coach, after the firing of Vitor Pereira on November 2, after an abysmal series of results in Premier League (two draws, nine defeats, 25 goals against) that left them a the bottom of the table, seven points behind the second worst, Nottingham Forest. The chosen one has been Rob Edwards, known in the club as he was a former defender.

Edwards left a big mark in Wolves, playing 111 times between 2004 and 2008. The 42-year-old previously managed Luton Town and Forest Green Rovers, earning them promotions to the Premier League, and now left the Championship side Middlesborough, tempted by the offer from his former club.

"We need to refresh the whole club with a new coach's philosophy, bringing his own identity and ideas, and we can build on that. We are at a new chapter for the club and Rob will be a key piece of that", said Wolves chairman Jeff Shi.