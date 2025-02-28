Wolves Esports welcomes a chess grandmaster to the pack

HQ

While many football teams have esports divisions, Wolverhampton Wanderers is one example that has routinely explored going above and beyond typical Rocket League and FIFA/EA Sports FC scenes. The Premier League club has supported teams in Rainbow Six: Siege, Valorant, Street Fighter, Call of Duty: Mobile, and more, and now it has expanded further into chess.

Following an array of other organisations recently signing chess grandmasters, like Team Liquid, Natus Vincere, Team Falcons, and Team Vitality, now Wolves Esports has also signed a chess grandmaster, with the Chinese Yu Yangyi joining the organisation.

According to the International Chess Federation, Yu Yangyi is currently the 28th highest-ranked player in the world when looking at active players, and in the past he has won several titles and trophies, including two World Olympiad team titles, two World Team Chess Championship trophies, two Chinese Chess King Tournament championships, and more.

We can expect to see Yu Yangyi representing Wolves Esports at upcoming events and eventually at the Esports World Cup in the summer too.