Wolves Esports drops two Valorant members

HQ

Wolves Esports has been in the process of rebuilding its Valorant Champions Tour team, as following the conclusion of the 2024 season, the organisation has decided to part ways with a few different members and then to sign other names as replacements.

On this front, following the recent release of Xie "jungleDSL" Zhilin and "chaPPie", Wolves has now announced the signing of two new stars that will come in and complete its VCT team ahead of the 2025 season kicking off in the New Year.

Wolves has tapped the talents of Hoc Wah "Fayde" Chong and Liang "Lysoar" Youhao, two individuals who will be joining the team as a head coach and player, respectively.

With these signings in mind, Wolves does have a complete roster in a player and coaching sense, so we may see no further changes ahead of the 2025 season.