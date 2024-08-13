Wolves Esports crowned victors at the Esports World Cup Teamfight Tactics event

HQ

Yet another major tournament at the Esports World Cup came to an end over the weekend. On top of Fortnite and Street Fighter 6, fans were also subject to the Teamfight Tactics tournament that saw 16 teams fighting over a portion of a $550,000 prize pool.

With that event now in the bag, we can add that Wolves Esports has been crowned champion after defeating T1 in the grand finals in a close 3-1 fashion. This result has seen the team heading home with $200,000 in prize money, and even a further $50,000 into Li "LiShao" Chengyu's pocket for being dubbed MVP of the event.

A bunch of Club Points have also been given to Wolves Esports, but considering Team Falcons is still well ahead in this leaderboard, it's not exactly something Wolves has a chance of catching up to the Saudi Arabian team in.