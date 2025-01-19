Wolverine's mask returns thanks to VFX

HQ

They say good things come to those who wait, and Wolverine fans have waited a long time to see the character's full iconic look on screen. Despite Hugh Jackman being the longest-serving actor in the role, it's been a long time since we last saw his iconic outfit. Say what you will about Deadpool & Wolverine, but it finally felt like Jackman was getting to live out his role as Wolverine to the fullest. Unfortunately, we may not have seen him with the mask on as much as we would have liked, but if you want to check out the first fight scene between the heroes where Wolverine is wearing the mask, a fan has now made it possible. Check it out for yourself in this video.

Do you prefer Wolverine with the mask or without it?