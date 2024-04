HQ

Although it's been a few months since the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine was released, we still haven't seen Wolverine properly. Only his back and shadow were shown in the trailer and that's all we've seen.

Now, however, CinemaCon is going on where you could drink from a mug that advertised the film. On the mug you can clearly see how Logan will look in his iconic blue and yellow superhero suit. You can check it out for yourself below.