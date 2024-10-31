Wolverine's creative director leaves to make Perfect Dark

HQ

Three years have gone since Insomniac Games announced Marvel's Wolverine, so fans have been begging for even the tiniest of information for a long time. Some believe the lack of new details mean the game is in trouble, and tonight's news will probably throw fuel into that fire - even if it isn't necessarily as bad as you might think.

Stephen Totilo claims on Game File that Brian Horton, who previously was a creative director on Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, left Insomniac Games and his role as creative director on Marvel's Wolverine last summer to join The Initiative. Two of Totilo's sources say this was "the result of creative decisions around the game", so it sounds like Insomniac made a big decision about Wolverine earlier this year.

Those of you worried about how this move affected development can calm down, though, because a Sony representative confirms that Horton has been replaced by Insomniac veteran Marcus Smith and that Mike Daly is the new game director.

Horton is probably not too sad about the move, as he's now a creative director on The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics' Perfect Dark. Let's hope this means both games end up being even better when they finally launch in 2025 and/or 2026.