Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon sees the mutant facing off with an upgraded Nuke

Recently, we reported on the news that the Marvel Comics world will soon be going through a major overhaul when the Armageddon storyline arrives and delivers the biggest transformations of Earth's heroes since Avengers: Disassembled. We also covered how this event will be preceded by a few other key stories, including a new four-part Wolverine tale.

On this topic, Marvel has now revealed Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon. This will tell the tale of how the Adamantium-infused mutant faces off with a corporation who has been creating super soldiers, including a new and upgraded variant of Nuke.

The synopsis for the story explains: "When an old acquaintance drags Logan into the search for a new abducted mutant subject, the terrifying methods of the defunct Weapon X program are revealed to be alive and well. As Wolverine follows the scent of the feral Tyler - and the scent of his own trauma - he finds himself in a deadly race against a super-soldier-creating corporation called Primewarrior... which has just hired a very familiar face: the fully armed and upgraded Nuke!"

Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon will begin to sell in February on the 18th, and it has been written by Chip Zdarsky (the same writer delivering Armageddon) with art from Luca Maresca.

