Wolverine stabs Deadpool in the balls in hilarous trailer

The teaser trailer we got for Deadpool & Wolverine two months ago showed a lot of promise, and it seems like Marvel didn't blow its entire load in it.

Ryan Reynolds and Marvel have given us the first real trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine. It might start fairly dark and sad, but it doesn't take long for the over-the-top humour, language and violence to show up along with the confirmation of several rumours. I'll stop there in case you don't want spoilers, so let's just say this looks like the best Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in years.

The trailer ends by reiterating that Deadpool & Wolverine will premiere on the 26th of July.