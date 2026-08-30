Wolverine: Origin III - The Dark Age will delve into what happened to Logan in the 1950s

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There are a lot of examples of stories which have delved into Wolverine's history and how the boy became the monster, but one the most notable of them all is the Wolverine: Origin tale from writer Paul Jenkins and artist Andy Kubert. The comic book took us back to Wolverine's earliest days and saw how James Howlett abandoned his family name for the moniker of Logan, went on the run, and looked to live a life of solitude after developing his bone claws, a passion for violence, and a knack for killing, something he eventually became known for being the best at despite it not being very nice.

As that epic tale is now looking to celebrate its 25 anniversary, Marvel Comics is teaming back up with Jenkins for another exploration into Wolverine's history, with a new story known as Wolverine: Origin III - The Dark Age on the horizon.

This story will be a five-issue event debuting from December 16, and it'll see Jenkins being supported by artist CAFU, and with cover work handled by Wes Burt. As for what this tale will tell, it is set in the 1950s and sees Logan looking to experience a period of peace after fighting in two World Wars. The synopsis delves into this further.

"After years of trauma and back-to-back tours of duty fighting in the first two World Wars, Logan has found his new mission... peace! With his berserker rage and violent tendencies somehow behind him, Logan enjoys a new life of tranquility and service. Logan will meet new friends and allies, and with the help of an impassioned young doctor, discover what makes him tick. But what is the cause of this newfound happiness...and how long can it last?"

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You can see the cover art below ahead of the comic's launch ahead of the holidays.