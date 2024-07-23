Wolverine now has his own bootylicious hand controller

Dansk
After Deadpool recently got his own butt-shaped controller, it's now Wolverine's turn. To celebrate the release of Deadpool & Wolverine in cinemas on 26 July, Microsoft first designed a controller shaped like Deadpool's butt and a custom Xbox Series X.
Wolverine doesn't want to be outdone and now the designer Deadpool has also made one that is shaped after Wolverine's well-tuned arse. This is of course yellow but also comes with a couple of back pockets and is blue on the sides in the style of Wolverine's yellow suit in the film. Whether it's modelled after Hugh Jackman's buttocks we'll leave unsaid, but those who want it to be can always dream.