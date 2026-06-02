Wolverine kicks off State of Play with hefty gameplay presentation, Jean Grey makes an appearance

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We knew to expect a large amount of gameplay from Insomniac's upcoming Marvel's Wolverine during the State of Play broadcast, but the game ended up being the opening project of the wider show, depicting plenty of crazy violence as Logan is let loose on goons, cutting and slicing them to pieces with his adamantium claws.

The gameplay was mostly focused on a portion of the wider story where Wolverine is tasked with saving a group of mutants who have been subjugated and are being transported in containers to somewhere ghastly no doubt. Thankfully, Logan is on hand to do the thing he does best, leading to chaotic action and bloody violence.

The gameplay shows off some basic platforming and movement techniques, how Logan can heal the damage he has taken, how Wolverine puts motorbikes to good use, can attack with "fast and visceral" moves, and some of the additional characters he will meet along the way, including Jean Grey, Mystique, and Sabretooth.

As per the story, the basic premise is that the game is set in a world where mutants are not known to the public and are subjugated out of concern for their powers. This leads to Logan working to save them, as a bit of an anti-hero-type character that doesn't seem to care much about the body count he leaves behind him. This is no Spider-Man story, as you can see.

To cap off this presentation, Insomniac reveals that Marvel's Wolverine is now available to pre-order in certain markets, with the game still set to launch on PS5 on September 15. Check out all of the new gameplay below.