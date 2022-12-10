Wolverine is teaming up with 343 Industries over Halo boots

HQ

If you've been looking for a new pair of boots to get you through the treacherous winter months, why not grab a pair that is inspired by Halo. Coming from the manufacturer Wolverine, the "Men's Wolverine Halo Spartan Boot" has been designed with various accents and details that all reflect 343 Industries' iconic science-fiction universe.

In the product listing, we can see that the boots have a reflective UNSC insignia patch, as well as UNSC branding and logos across the sole, plus an ingrained logo on its side. The boots are even designed for work, and have a variety of features that promote comfort and also durability.

"For a Spartan, every step matters. When your greatest weapon is speed, you don't have time to be weighed down, even on off days.

"With this limited-edition release, step into a Spartan's day off and still have the unwavering comfort, strength, and support Wolverine is best known for in all their work boots."

The boots will cost $175, and will be shipped as soon as December 13, although they are selling fast meaning it may be a challenge to get your hands on a pair.