Wolverine is releasing Halo boots

Sure, it might be spring in most of Europe by now, but this does not stop the classic boot brand Wolverine and Xbox Wire from announcing a Halo collaboration. They are releasing a limited-edition Wolverine x Halo: The Master Chief boots, which only will be made in 117 pairs to honour good 'ol John-117 (Master Chief).

"Originally inspired by Wolverine's Hellcat boot, the Master Chief boot is one-of-a-kind, drawing design aesthetics from the Chief's iconic armor and insignia from the Halo universe. This legendary work boot is tough as Mjolnir armor, while providing the unwavering comfort, strength and support that Wolverine is best known for in all their work boots."

If you crave a pair of these, head over this way tomorrow (March 29) at 11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST. It sounds like we can expect more collaborations from this duo in the future.

