You're watching Advertisements

As part of Fortnite: Chapter 2 - Season 4's superhero theme, one of the most iconic characters in comics, and potentially the most recognisable X-Men there is will be available to unlock in game. That's right, Wolverine is joining the action with a new set of challenges for players to chip away through. Available for Battle Pass owners, the challenges are now live and ready to be completed.

You can check out the cinematic trailer for Wolverine coming to the game below.