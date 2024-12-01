Wolfs won't be getting a sequel because director Jon Watts cancelled it

HQ

Apple has had a strange approach to debuting films, as while it's one of few streaming services to actually explore the theatrical space, it doesn't do it for all of its original projects. For example, in 2024, Fly Me to the Moon went to cinemas before being planned for Apple TV+ in December, whereas the star-powered Wolfs, featuring Brad Pitt and George Clooney had no theatrical window and went straight to Apple TV+.

This decision has led to a change of plans in the future, as the formerly greenlit sequel to Wolfs has been canned, but not by Apple, by director Jon Watts instead. Speaking with Deadline, Watts explains his reasoning:

"I showed Apple my final cut of Wolfs early this year. They were extremely enthusiastic about it and immediately commissioned me to start writing a sequel. But their last minute shift from a promised wide theatrical release to a streaming release was a total surprise and made without any explanation or discussion. I wasn't even told about it until less than a week before they announced it to the world.

"I was completely shocked and asked them to please not include the news that I was writing a sequel. They ignored my request and announced it in their press release anyway, seemingly to create a positive spin to their streaming pivot. And so I quietly returned the money they gave me for the sequel.

"I didn't want to talk about it because I was proud of the film and didn't want to generate any unnecessary negative press. I loved working with Brad and George (and Amy and Austin and Poorna and Zlatko) and would happily do it again. But the truth is that Apple didn't cancel the Wolfs sequel, I did, because I no longer trusted them as a creative partner."

Perhaps Apple will go back on their plans and create a firm agreement with Watts to ensure a Wolfs sequel does get made, as we were quite impressed by the film and its entertainment factor.