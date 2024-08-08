Wolfs will be getting a sequel with Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Jon Watts returning

One of the most exciting upcoming Apple TV projects is without a doubt the Jon Watts-directed Wolfs. This movie stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney as rival fixers tasked with completing the same job as a duo, and judging by the trailer it looks to be witty and action-packed.

Why are we telling you this? Because Deadline has affirmed that a sequel to Wolfs is already in development. Despite the first film not even making its arrival until September 27 on Apple TV+ and coming to a selection of cinemas (and no longer a wide-scale theatrical premiere) around the world the week before from September 20, Apple TV has already given Watts the greenlight to develop a follow-up, a sequel that sees Pitt and Clooney returning too.

We'll have to see if Wolfs presents an ending that sets up a sequel or if this follow-up will take the leading duo to a new place for a crazy new set of events. Either way, if you haven't already, you can see the trailer for Wolfs below.